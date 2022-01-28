Igga launches 10th edition Book on Global Comparative Taxation

By Emelda Siama John

The Vice President for economic cluster Dr. James Wani Igga on 26th of this month launched his 10th Book on Global Comparative Taxation taking South Sudan as an epicenter.

The launching of the book took place at the scope of Bari Cultural Center opposite Ivory Bank in Juba town.

The event was attended by a number of participants from the government sector as well as the company that contributed tirelessly to the publication of the book.

Speaking during the event, Dr. James stressed that the major objective of the book was to promote the basic motion of taxation in regards to policy, legal and administrative perspective, aware South Sudanese of their rights and obligation in regard to tax policies and their mechanisms, make academicians and researchers informed about policies laid towards revenue collection.

At the same juncture, Wani added that the book also plays a bigger role in informing managers and officers about the management of public finance with the inclusiveness of private and government sectors.

However, Igga added matching the South Sudan system and style of tax collection in relation to other Countries in the Continent and international standards became one of the factors to the publication of the book to enable society and nations to discover other non-source revenue and income, particularly to South Sudan as well as be informed that taxes were based on choice rather on a legal obligation.

Igga congratulated the Olympic writers in South Sudan, especially Dr. Francis Mading and Madam Anna Nimiriano from Juba Monitor who also contributed much to the advertisement of the book tills the end.

“I acknowledge really few South Sudanese who came out from the Universities and remained committed to writing and reading books. Roughly 3,200 books were written in South Sudan but almost 90% of them were written by foreigners and this impacted a challenge for South Sudanese. It took me five solid years to read, to research and to write this book which contains 11 chapters ” he cited.

He concluded that the book could help policy makers’ mentors of government and private sectors a lot towards administrative activities.