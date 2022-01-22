IGAD’s silence on political development is disturbing, Activist

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) Edmund Yakan said that IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan and IGAD Executive Secretary have obligation to have a say on the recent political developments in South Sudan, especially following the signing of the recent agreement between the SPLA-IO Kit-Gwang Faction and SPLM-IG.

In the press release extended to Juba monitor, Yakani said that IGAD’s silence on this political development is demoralizing and making many individuals offer conflicting interpretation on the fate of the R-ARCSS.

“It is time for IGAD to have a say for raising moral through effective provision of position on the recent political development in the face of R-ARCSS implementation, It is clear that the primary responsibility of making peace and stability to prevail in South Sudan is at the hands of the South Sudanese but IGAD being a regional body has a primary responsibility to offer brotherly and sisterly direction for South Sudanese elites not silence,” Yakani said.

He added that community Empowerment for Progress Organization feels it is essential to view or hear a say from IGAD at the capacity of the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan or IGAD Executive Secretary on the latest political development in South Sudan in the face of the R-ARCSS implementation.

CEPO is aware that IGAD as an institution is challenging its leadership association or assembling due to the political situation in its member states of Sudan and Ethiopia.

He revealed that IGAD as a regional bodyis entrusted to facilitate South Sudan political transitioning process from violence to peace, but its silence on the recent political development around the peace process in South Sudan is disturbing.

“The recent political development in Sudan around the peace process in South Sudan requires a say from IGAD, especially the office of the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan and IGAD Executive Secretary.

A lot of political developments around the face of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan are taking place without any say from IGAD as if IGAD is behind the developments,” He added

CEPO is urging the offices of IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan and Executive Secretary to offer direction on the political development in relation to the spirit of implementing the R-ARCSS to avoid wrong or misinterpretations that may demoralize citizens’ ownership of the R-ARCSS and the citizens spirit of holding the parties’ signatory to R-ARCSS to be accountable for their political primary responsibility for making peace and stability prevail in South Sudan