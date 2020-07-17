IGAD’s concern for TNLA reconstitution is laudable

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) concern for the formation of Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) was a positive move towards peace implementation. The formed Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) should be complete if the National Legislature is reconstituted. It is one of the bodies in peace document that need to be fulfilled.

The R-TGoNU cannot operate well except they form all the necessary bodies required by the peace document. Those bodies are to work together with the leaders and parties for peace in the country. One of the roles of TNLA is to disseminate peace messages to the people in the states. They will work hand in hand with governors of the states to make sure that peace is implemented.

As they were elected by their people in the states, they will listen to them in the programmes of peace awareness. However, a lot of time has been wasted before and after the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in the country. We can consider the matter of Coronavirus as one of the conditions. Rather to continue with peace programme and prevent ourselves from COVID -19.

There is no more wasting of time again after the appointment of governors in the states. They (Governors) should plan and give priority for peace in the states as well as in the country at large. On the other hand, people of South Sudan are expected to work hard for peace and consider the necessary steps of preventing Coronavirus pandemic in the states and in the country at large by this critical period of time. Before Coronavirus outbreak, President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar were slow in appointing the state governors. Currently the governors have been appointed but what remains is the formation of TNLA among others.

The authorities concerned should take action in appointing these members according to the figures indicated in the peace document. Sometimes such appointments are delayed due to disagreement among the parties which should be avoided now for the sake of peace.

Going back to discuss points which were already agreed upon cannot help us by this time. What should be happening now is building of trust among parties to proceed with the peace deal. All of us are to push this peace; it is our responsibility to maintain it in the country.

May God bless us all.