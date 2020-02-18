jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 18th, 2020
News

IGAD welcomes Kiir’s decision on ten states

By: Opio Jackson

The Inter-Government Authority on Development (IGAD) has welcomed the decision taken by President Salva Kiir to return the country to ten states.

In a statement sent to Juba Monitor from Addis Ababa yesterday, the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan, Ambassador Dr Ismail Wais said the recent decision of the Government of the Republic of South Sudan to revert to ten states was pivotal.  

“This is pivotal for the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) and our quest for lasting peace in the Republic of South Sudan. I congratulate the leadership of President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the Government of South Sudan for taking a bold decision for the sake of the country,” said Ambassador Ismail.

The Special Envoy called on the Parties to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) to form the R-TGoNU at the end of the one hundred days extension.

Ambassador Dr. Ismail urged the Parties to work together in good faith and spirit of compromise in the few days left before the end of the one hundred days for the sake of peace in South Sudan.

“IGAD is committed to the implementation of the R-ARCSS and appeals to regional and international partners including the AU, UN, Troika, EU, China, IPF and Japan for their continued support to the peace process,” Dr Ismail said.

Dr. Ismail yesterday left Addis for Khartoum to meet with the IGAD Chairperson and the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. 

