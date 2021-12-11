IGAD -Suspends S.Sudan over fee

By James Atem Kuir

South Sudan has been suspended from participating in the activities of the regional body, IGAD and refused 14 job vacancies in the bloc secretariat for failing to pay membership fees, Government Spokesperson Michael Makuei Lueth said yesterday.

Makuei who addressed the media after the 18th Council of Ministers meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, did not mention the amount the country owes to the 8-member Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) but noted that Juba had not cleared its membership arrears for long periods.

“The cabinet listened to a presentation by Mayiik Ayii Deng, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on employment opportunities in IGAD secretariat.

“ It is worth mentioning that we have actually been suspended from IGAD simply because we have not paid our dues.”

“There are so many vacancies which we were supposed to occupy; about fourteen of them … [but] we are unable to occupy them simply because we have not paid our dues for long period. So, the Minister made a presentation to the cabinet requesting the payment of all the dues,” he said.

The Minister did not also disclose how long South Sudan has been denied sitting in the meetings of the organization (IGAD)- which mediated the 2018 peace agreement among the former warring parties, now partners in the transitional government – as a result of the non-payment of subscription fees.

Makuei said the cabinet had directed the Finance Minister to pay all the arrears of South Sudan to IGAD and other regional and International Bodies to allow for full participation of South Sudan in the organizations.

“So, after thorough deliberation, it was decided that the Minister of Foreign Affairs discussed all these with the new Minister of Finance to work out the way forward in order to pay all the outstanding arrears so that the people of South Sudan can benefit from [job] positions [in the IGAD secretariat],” he said.

Civil society activist, Edmund Yakani described the suspension of South Sudan from IGAD as an ‘insult to the country and urged the government to clear all outstanding membership arrears to the International Organizations early to avoid future humiliating suspension.

The African Union (AU) and the East Africa Community (EAC) have in the past suspended South Sudan diplomats from participating in meetings and other activities of the organs over accumulated membership debts.