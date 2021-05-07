IGAD launches governance forum

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

Members of IGAD countries gathered together on 30th April 2021, Entebbe, Uganda to launched the IGAD Governance Forum with the objectivesof establishing a regional platform for sharing experiences among IGAD member States in the area of Governance, Election, Rule of law and Human Rights. Representatives from National Human Rights Institutions, Election Management Bodies, Anti-Corruption Institutions, ombudsman and Judiciary of the IGAD member states were presented at the launching ceremony of the Forum.

The aspirations for implementation of IGAD Governance Architecture in the IGAD region is gradually coming into force for the welfare of the member states.

The domestication, and implementation of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance in Africa and the African Governance Architecture are the only ways to achieve 2063 agenda of the African Union.

According to honorable Beny Gideon Mabor, Representative and member of South Sudan Human Rights Commission told Juba monitor that he was privileged and honor to present statement of declaration on the IGAD Governance Forum on behalf of all participants of IGAD member states and on behalf of South Sudan. He further said “South Sudan is now in a good position in matters related to peace implementation and therefore we urged our international partners and IGAD council of ministers to always support young nation, South Sudan because we need regional and international support for our country to resolve political challenges with help from international community and more essentially regional bloc”.

Commissioner Beny Gideon Mabor thanked government of South Sudan for taking part in IGAD launching conference because South Sudan need more engagement with devotement partners just to make peace a reality on the ground.

The launching of the Forum was officiated by Fr. Simon Lokodo, Minister of Ethics and Integrity, Republic of Uganda. The launching was also graced by Amb. Magdib Ahmed, representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan as Chair of IGAD and SirajFegessa, director of IGAD Peace and Security Division.