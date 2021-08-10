IGAD Council discussesSouth Sudan Political Situation

Mamer Abraham

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development, (IGAD) yesterday discussed the current political situation in the Republic of South Sudan on a zoom meeting.

This was followed bya call for an emergency meeting on Sunday 8th August for the invitation and accreditation to attend zoom meeting evidenced in a letter dated 7th August, 2021 issued through the Embassies of its member countries.

The outcome of the meeting is yet to be established immediately and the communique is released by the IGAD Secretariat in Djibouti.

According to the letter, the agenda of the emergency meeting was to discuss the political situation in South Sudan which they said needed an urgent attention.

The IGAD Secretariat had called for the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of its member countries to appoint 3 representatives to be headed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, a total of 4 delegates from each member country as stipulated in article 8 (1) of the rules which govern IGAD meetings.

Email addresses were requested for the participants and unauthorized personnel were not to be allowed to the online meeting platform.

Those who were to participate were: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Republic of Djibouti; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Republic of Kenyas; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Republic of South Sudan; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Sudan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Uganda.