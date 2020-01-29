IGAD calls for regional action on Climate Change

By: Morris Dogga

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has called for a collective and regional action against Climate Change.

The IGAD Climate Predication Application Centre (ICPAC) urged the region to step up its strategies and efforts in dealing with the impact of the Climate Change.

Speaking during the opening of Horn of Africa Outlook Forum, ICPAC Executive Director Dr. Guleid Artan said it was time IGAD member countries take more positive actions to deal with the problem.

“Climate hazards are becoming more intense and that is mostly due to climate change. We call on all of us to accelerate our efforts in dealing with it. We need to produce actionable early warning system,” he said.

“There is an ongoing locust outbreak in Eritrea, Kenya, Sudan they might extend to South Sudan and Uganda,” Artan added.

The Forum focused on discussing practical solutions to the region’s climate prediction.

In South Sudan, almost 1 million people have been displaced or otherwise affected by extreme flooding according to a report by the United Nations.

According to UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the heavy flooding has devastated parts of the country in July last year, submerging entire communities and forcing hundreds of thousands of people out of their homes

Artan said last year alone, the region experienced an increase in the number of cyclones compared to the previous years.

“July last year was the warmest month in record worldwide and 2019 was the second warmest year in history,” he added.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) also estimated that about 490,000 children were affected by the flooding. An estimated 908,000 people have been affected overall.

In Kenya, over 64 people have reportedly died and at least 180,000 were affected in a landslide in West Pokot.

In Djibouti, the capital reportedly saw more than three times its annual rainfall in less than a week last year, UNOCHA said.

Over 3 million people have been affected by floods, including over 350 people and 96.127 animal deaths in the region according to media reports.

Floods damaged over 130.000 housing units, 73,000 hectare of crop land, and increased the risk of communicable and waterborne diseases including cholera.

The Forum brought together climate scientists, researchers, users from various government Ministries, the media, civil society and non-Governmental Organizations.

The major aspect of Climate Change is global warming; the long-term rise in the average temperature of the Earth’s climate system and this has been demonstrated by direct temperature measurements and by measurements of various effects of the warming. Global warming and climate change are often used interchangeably.