Thursday, February 27th, 2020
News

IGAD approves protocol on free regional movement

By Nema Juma

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has approved the protocol on the free movement of persons in the region.

According to the Communiqué Extended to Juba monitor, the protocol was endorsed after an In-depth deliberation by Sectoral Ministerial Meeting held in Khartoum.

The Sectoral Ministerial meeting was preceded by the final High level Experts meeting on the protocol on the free movement of persons on 24th February 2020,and committee of Ambassadors meeting on 25th and both of which were held in Khartoum, Republic of Sudan  

The protocol would be presented to the Council of Ministers.

The meeting commended that the IGAD secretariat, the experts of the IGAD Members states, and the committee of Ambassadors for thorough preparation, comprehensive consultation and negotiation on the protocol in the past three years.

They also reaffirmed that the protocol was in compliance with the objectives and provisions of the Agreement Establishing IGAD and the treaty establishing the African Economic community (the Abuja Treaty) and the AU protocol to the Abuja Treaty Relating to free movement of persons, right of residence and right of Establishment.

“We will redouble our effort towards the free movement regime in the IGAD region and appreciate the continued support of the European Union, GIZ and other partners” the letter stated.

