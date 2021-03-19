If it rains like that, nobody will cultivate

By Malek Arol Dhieu

When it rains heavily, people say it rains cats and dogs but the way it rained yesterday could make one to attestto the illusion that it rained leopards and lions. It rained so heavily and noisily that believers of little faith said God might have swallowed His promise of not punishing people with flood again. But for us whose distance with God is immeasurable, we told our themselves that this is how a rainy season often commences. God keeps to His promise however angrier He may become, and this is attested by the fact that the rainbow He promised to appear before any rain that carries destruction has never withdrawn appearing since then. I guess a few people went to their offices yesterday as most of their houses and fences were blown off by the strong wind, and that, they have to remain homes fixing fences and roofing the unroofed houses for security reasons. I do not know other residential areas but for Gudele, a lot of people whose houses were unroofed by the rain went to take refuge in their neighbors’ houses. Water is to be found everywhere even inside houses. If houses and fences where people live in are destroyed, then I guess many people got injuries. Should I alter “party after party” song as ‘crises after crises’, amid economic and COVID-19 crises, the rain unexpectedly came with its own crises. People whose houses and fences are destroyed have only two choices to choose from, they either use the little resources allocated for consumption to repair houses and fences or consume these resources and expect robbers to attack them at any time because of lack of fences. What I know is that they will repair houses and fences with these little resources because robbers take way lives at once while hunger takes away lives gradually. This has contributed more to the sufferings and ongoing crises. If it destroyed fenced houses, how about unfenced houses in villages? Having called one of the villagers to confirm whether or not it has rained the way it rained in Juba, he told me it has destroyed houses, including secured houses where seeds were taken for proper storage. Imagine how painful it is to lose both houses and seeds stored to be sown this very season. He admitted that injuries were uncommon. If the next rain comes with noises and destructions as the first, then a few lucky people will be able to cultivate but I do not think they will cultivate with freedom as they will continue mourning and worrying about the next rain. Small roads linking houses in residential areas have become full of water, making movement impossible. Children are seen playing in this water which is going to be another unexpected problem when any of them gets drowned or sick. The flowing water drove rubbishes from wherever it drove them and dispersed them everywhere in the areas, contributing to poor hygiene and sanitation. Areas that are low-lying have seen a great deal of trouble with this garbage. What has contributed more to water destruction is the poor drainage system; channels where water flows are not dug or dug well, leading to water running anyhow. If they were dug well so that water flows through them, then the issue of strong wind blowing off houses could have nothing to collaborate with to further destruction the way it did yesterday. Of course, nobody can be blamed for allowing strong wind to destroy houses and fences. If I may ask, are the victims going to be compensated as it usually happens with people whose properties are destroyed by natural disasters?

The author is a medical student, University of Juba. He can be reached at malengaroldit@gmail.com or +211922332811.