IDPs urged to return back to their homes

By Yiep Joseph

Jonglei state governor Denay Jock Chagor appealed to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the protection of civilians site in Juba to voluntarily return back to their homes.

While addressing the masses during peace campaign attended by many government officials at the protection of civilian(POC) siteyesterday, Denay revealed government readiness to protect the masses andthe need for IDPs to return home and take part in Agriculture.

“Returning back home is the only way to attain peace and social fabric and to participate in Nation building,”Chagor said.

He stressed that peace is not in POC or being protected by police force but to cultivate on your farm, looking after your cattle at your home.

On the other hand, Sarah Nene Ridento reiterated the commitment of the government to support return of the IDPs to their respective homes.

She appreciated those who arranged the visit and called on all the Internally Displaced Persons to stay in peace.

Mr. Tap lual youth representative at the POC mentioned that the burning issue of gangs known as niggas in the area who usually destabilize the camp especially at night.

He called on the government to deploy forces to preventthe social crimes being committed byniggas.

He also urged Central Equatoria State government to offer land for the Internally Displayed Persons in order to settle and cultivate.

Meanwhile Dr. joseph Nguen Monytuil the governor of Unity State called on the IDPs to embrace peace, reconciliation and forgiveness.

He appealedtoIDPs to shoulder the responsibility of the implementation of peace agreement adding thatleaders did their part after they signed the agreement and ready to implement.

“Please, let us love ourselves, forgive one another and open new chapters in order to move forward and accept ourselves as one people,” Nguen said.

He assured the IDPs to deploypolice forces in POC to prevent crimesand urged the camp leadership to cooperate with security organs in order to apprehend and deter criminals, gangs or niggas activities.