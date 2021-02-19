jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, February 19th, 2021
News

IDPs in Kowrajik decry shortage of food

By Emelda Siama John

Over 3000 Internal Displace Persons (IDPs)who returned toKowrajik Payam over the weekend havedecried shortage of food in the area.

Last week, the Impact Response Committee (IRC) reported that more than 3000households returned to the payam after two months conflict between communities in the area.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, one of the IDPsMary Marringsaid without assistance they would starve.

“We are calling on  humanitarian Assistance from our National Government and NGOS that support vulnerable people andpartners as part of an emergency package to help the neediest duringthis tough time. The combined impacts of communal conflict, suchas heavy rains, catastrophic flooding, rising poverty and chronic economic downturn have affected the area,”

Sheadded that some of IDP left their properties when the fighting broke out and now came back home with nothing.

Maring appealed to the World Food Program (WFP) and other UN agencies to provide life-saving food and distribute them inareasindirectly affected by conflict.

The country was hit by severe drought in early 2019. This was followed by widespread flooding since July that negatively changed the life of almost one million people, and destroyed over 73,000 metric tons of cereals, which were ready for harvest.

