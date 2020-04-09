IDPs in Juba complain over lockdown

By Martha David

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the Protection of Civilian sites in Jebel are complaining over the lockdown imposed by the police due to Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to the IDPs, the government locked the PoC after South Sudan confirmed it first case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Bella Henry, a resident at the Jebel PoC said people at the camp were in dire need to go outside the camp because some of the people were depending on what they do outside to sustain their lives.

“Some people don’t have cards for food, some people go and buy food items to sell in the camp, some support themselves with food from outside, we are suffering as you can see, we need those people to open the gate for us,” Bella said.

Darhok Riek explained that they acknowledge the role of the Government in taking over the preventing measures in the fight against the pandemic.

“United Nations cannot fulfill the need of the IDPs leaving at the protection of Civilian sides currently, so somehow people depend on outside, now we have no access to water, since yesterday we don’t have water, we have no proper facilities to treat ourselves and our children,” he added.

Riek stated that the continuous lockdown was going to be a tragedy.

Pal Makuang, another resident complained that the IDPS were facing a lot of challenges in the provision of social services.

“It is also dangerous for single mothers and widows who usually goes out and bring food to their children. It is dangerous for others only depending on themselves,” he said.

Makuang revealed that as for youth like him they usually go outside to do casual work to support themselves.

He urged the government to give them the right to move and to provide their needs.

Linda Gabriel Mating said they have been banned from going outside especially as women who are the supporters of their children. It is hard for them to survive with the lockdown.

She explained that a lot of challenges were facing them with the lockdown.

“Police are on the road, when people are trying to go out it is very difficult for them, police are beating people if the gate is locked, children will suffer for not getting water,” Linda said.

Catmai also an IDP said the lockdown was a big issue for the IDPs because it affects their life.

He said the government should find a solution for this issue.

However, the police spokesperson Daniel Justin replied on the Matter that the order came from the High Level Taskforce to lockdown the PoC in Juba.

He added that the police did not beat people unless they were not listening.

“Let them raise the complaint to the high level task force to look into the issue, for us we are following the order,” Justin said.