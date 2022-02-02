IDPs in Bor County need humanitarian assistance

By Deng Ghai Deng

Authorities in Jonglei State have said that thousands of civilians who were displaced from their homes by inter-communal conflict in Bor County are in dire need of humanitarian assistance as they begin to resettle.

last month, at least 32 people including men, women and children were killed and 27 others were injured after a group of armed young men suspected of being from the neighboring Greater Pibor Administrative Area attacked Baidit Payam in Bor County.

Yuot Alier Hok, the Bor County commissioner says hundreds of families who were displaced from the area have sought refuge in the nearby Islands and others came to Bor town. He says the displaced persons are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

“The vulnerable people including the women, young kids, and elderly have moved to Bor town. They are here to find a place to resettle but their condition is really bad; they don’t have houses, they don’t have tents, they don’t have mosquito nets and all the necessities in the house that are suitable for a living are not there.” Hok said

Commissioner Hok says the attackers had torched the village and looted a health facility that was in the area. Hok appeals to non-governmental organizations and well-wishers to support the displaced persons.

“I am appealing to humanitarian workers to take a lead to try to access them and deliver some assistance so that they can settle before they go back to their original village,” Hok added.

Tuor Majok, the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission chairman in Jonglei state says about 7,000 Internally Displaced Persons have been registered and are in dire need of food aid, medicines and shelter.

“The assessment identified food aid, emergency shelters that are nonfood items were of high needs and health intervention. And protection and psychosocial support as priority needed by the affected people.” Majok said

Majok says state authorities and the World Food Program had provided the IDPs with some sacks of food items that were given to the most vulnerable during the visit to the area but he says there are not enough supplies for everyone. Majok is calling on humanitarian agencies to provide food, shelter, and medicine.

Calls to Matthew Hollingworth, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan went unanswered. Hollingworth later sent a text message saying he couldn’t talk at the moment. An officer with the UN humanitarian Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in South Sudan who spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not allowed to speak to the media said humanitarian agencies are working to provide some assistance to Baidit displaced persons.