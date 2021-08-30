IDPs appeal for humanitarian assistance

By Mabor Riak Magok

More than three thousand Internally Displaced Persons from Panyijar County who currently reside in Lakes State have appealed for humanitarian assistance.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the RRC Coordinator in Yirol East County of Lakes State, Gabriel Deng Majok said that the flood displaced community lacked some basic needs.

“County have no basic requirements such as plastic sheets, mosquito nets, food and medicines and many of them including elderly, children and women are

exhausted from two days journey from Panyijiar county to Yirol East.During the first arrival of flood displaced community, weregistered 32 households, on the second day of arrival, we registered 27,” Majok explained.

He added that most of the flood victims were temporarily settled in government institutions in Yirol East County and schools were still busy.

“We are temporarily settling them in the government institutions. Some arein agriculture department because most of the schools in Yirol East County are busy with children coming to school for studies. The community leadership in Yirol East County has offered them some food items to eat, and a cow wasgiven to them to slaughter. But they need intervention from humanitarian organizations and national government,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Paramount Chief of Panyijiar County, Tiap Chap Machiek appealed to humanitarian organizations to provide emergency food assistance to Panyijiar flood displaced community in Lakes State.

“We have no food, mosquito nets, blankets, medicines and plastic sheets for accommodation. We managed to Walk on foot for 3-days to reach Yirol East County very exhausted with children, elderly and women. Some people are still on the way to come,” Machiek complained.



