‘I will be a peace envoy; vows singer Angok while receiving V8 from J1

By James Atem Kuir

Singer Larson Angok Garang vowed to be a peace ambassador after the Office of the President, J1 gifted him with a brand new Toyota Landcruiser V8 yesterday.

The singer said he received the luxury car donated to him by President Salva Kiir Mayardit through his National Security Advisor Tut Gatluak Manime.

“I can’t even express my feeling very well because I’m too excited and happy because this will be the second gift in my music career,” the Afro-pop singer told Juba Monitor yesterday, adding it was his second time to have received a car from J1.

Mr. Angok, who last year was detained by security allegedly over his controversial song ‘Miith SPLM’ which criticizes the ruling party, SPLM for negligence, corruption among other vices, took to his personal website: Larson.com to praise the head of state for the grand gift and promised to be an ambassador of peace through his music.

“It has taken me some time to share this personal appreciation to the President for the gift of the car through Security Presidential Advisor Tut.

“With gladness in my heart, I want to use this outlet to express my tremendous gratitude to the president who saw me worthy and capable of receiving this gift,” the singer wrote on his website.

“Am very grateful for this great opportunity and I promise to strive to make sure my responsibilities are performed perfectly in peace and nationalistic way always.

“The words of peace you spoke to me while presenting me with a gift certainly touched my heart and I promise to be the ambassador of peace through my musical ability. I feel proud and recognized and I thank you my beloved President in many ways,” he added.

In March 2021, MrAngok was arrested in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State and transferred to Juba where he was held for weeks before being released on bail in April 2021.

The police authorities did not release any statement about his arrest but several reports last year claimed his detention was linked to his series of facebook posts where he lamented the current predicaments in-country in addition to his ‘Miith SPLM’ hit.

MrAngok told Juba Monitor said he never had any problems with the government and that he was never told about the person who had arrested him last year.