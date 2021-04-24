I dedicate this award to journalists who died in line of duty-Danga

By Yiep Joseph

South Sudan’s David Mono Danga who received an international award in the third position among other African investigative journalists in Switzerland as one of the outstanding has dedicated the prize to colleagues who lost their lives and who suffered unlawful arrests in line of duty.

“I dedicate this award to all journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty and to those journalist who have suffered unlawful arrest and detention under brutal circumstances,” Danga said.

He dedicated the award to all the journalists in South Sudan urging those who were in the field to be courageous in their work.

“Am requesting you all my fellow journalists never give up in investigative journalism, “he added

He further called on Journalists to work as a team in order to strengthen the media industry in South Sudan.

“Let us collaborate as journalists and media houses to make the industry strong in South Sudan, Investigative journalism is a feature to strong journalism in the country,” he said.

He revealed that in Investigative Journalism you can’t do a story alone there was need to collaborate with other journalists and those who could give you information,

Let work together and help each other to grow as journalists,” he added

Danga stated so many Journalists in the country found it difficult to do investigative journalism due to threats, intimidation, closure of independent media houses and arbitrary detention without charges. However, he encouraged them not to give up in investigative journalism adding that this would put the country on the right truck.

He expressed his happiness to be among the winners of 2020 Festive JournalistsAward in the category of outstandingInvestigative Journalist.

“This award means a lot to me and other Journalists as an inspiration and a reminder that even if you work under extremely tough conditions there is hope for success for investigative journalists in South Sudan,”.

He said winning the award gave him hope for stronger media in the country that could give accurate and professionalism to enable its citizens make discission in the affairs of the country and promote Democracy and Accountability.

.