Wednesday, May 26th, 2021
I am traveling with good mentors
Opinion

I am traveling with good mentors

By Malek Arol Dhieu

In life, you must genuinely choose who you want to be as you travel to your destination, but one thing of great contribution to your failure is wanting to become like two successful people at ago. I took that brave decision already but my mentors are unique, they are unique in such a manner that they keep overtaking one another on daily basis. My childhood mentors are my father and elder brother who never miss comparing me with great personalities, particularly Dr. John Garang de Mabior (RIP). I grew up heightening myself with innovation and generosity to make sure I exactly match with one, two or three great personalities of the world. You know, human guidance is uneasy, and that is why it is sad to lose parents at a younger age because it becomes a burden for inheritors to guide both families, often leading to wandering of parentless children. It takes resources, energies and times to fully guide children until they prosper in life, that is why other families get stuck, some do not even try it while others borrow their children to families they see are prosperous. The mentorship of my parents is inexpensive as genetics plays a key role in making me become like one of them in life but that of my school and workplace mentors is incomparable in terms of time-consuming, resources and energies. In school, I chose Prof. Mayen Machut Achiek as a mentor and professional I exactly desire to become like. One difficult thing about the case is the imitation of the characters of who you want to be. I am trying my best. In journalism, I chose a 66-year old veteran journalist in the name of Yaba Odongo Odoyo, the Managing Editor ofJuba Monitor, who first smiles upon being consulted for journalistic issues because he has been doing it for nearly 40 years to be exact. He has truly become more spiritual in journalism in that, from his office, he sees what tomorrow holds for today’s journalists and would-be journalists like us. He advises as if he was the one who merged these 10 letters and pronounced them “journalism”, and pushed it to the world to be studied as a course. Lucky we are to have him as a mentor. To journey without anxiety in life, you must patiently wait for passengers whom you see are helpful to travel with or unrecklessly quicken your steps in case your desired passengers are a few miles ahead of you to catch them up so as to journey together. The reason is to avoid travelling with people who are like Van Dam, the ninja who kicks people back as he runs to his target. If I were not confident and prayerful in my catching up attempt, I would not catch up the latter mentors whose years of mentorship are not even equivalent with the years I spent on earth. Congratulations to myself. Life is such a journey that so many travelers become tired a few miles away, some give up without shots on target and many more hang between attempting and wondering. Truthfully, it should not be conceptualized that the determinant of success is your high societal status that automatizes your chances of becoming successful in life. It’s wrong and continues to be wrong until the end of the world. Many successful folks are of poor statuses in all earthly aspects but their heavenly wisdom plays a role in flattening all road obstacles so that they travel freely. One thing that holds an undeniable truth is the length of the struggle to reach success. That of passengers with poor statuses takes time but owns perfection meanwhile that of travelers with rich statuses consumes no time but owns filthiness as it’s accelerated with ill-gotten resources that carry curses and deaths. As secrecy carries the biggest part of success, it’s advisable to journey with caution of your plans so as to avoid them being stolen or even snatched by force by rich travelers. Once stolen or robbed, you’re knocked out of the race to success and restarting it is always stunted by a painful thought that you should have been somewhere now if you weren’t elbowed aside by egoists. Care must be taken as you travel in life so as to avoid turning left and right where failure walks concurrently with you.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba

He can be reached at malengaroldit@gmail.com or +211922332811. 

