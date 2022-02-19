Hungry SSPDF soldier gunned down a businessman in Aweil

By Hou Akot Hou

A hungry South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF)soldier who allegedly belongs to division 11 unit gunned down a businessman in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State on Thursday.

The incident occurred between Aweil South County border to AnyienyAgaal Boma of Gogrial West County, Warrap State territory.

Captain Guot Guot Akol, Northern Bahr el Ghazal Police Spokesperson said the assailant is said to have come to the shop of the deceased and told him to hand over to his relatives on the basis that he is no more and immediately shot him with several bullets that led to his death.

“According to police investigation on the ground who refused to be named, the inhabitants of the area came to the scene but got the pool of blood on the ground”.

He added that the local authorities in the village could not help to catch the man but only to report it to the Aweil South County headquarter, according to the residents.

He revealed that the commissioner of Aweil South County, ThelThel and the Police Chief Inspector, Brig.Mabior Deng are said to be at the scene to probe into the motive of the killings.

In Northern Bahr el Ghazal, similar incident of people being killed by uncommon are beginning to become prevalent in the State.Early in February this year, a woman whose identity is not known was found dead deep in the forest of MadholPayam and the investigations are ongoing to establish who ended her life.

Locals blame the rampant killings in possessions of the arms by the soldiers even when one is not on duty.

They appeal to the military officers responsible for supervising them to tame their soldiers or else they are suffering from fear of the unknown.