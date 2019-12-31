HUNGER Kiir pledges to boost agriculture

By: Nema Juma

President Salva Kiir has urged the citizens to embrace agriculture as one of the ways to ensure food security in the country.

Kiir said he will lead by example and increase crop productivity on his farm as he inspects his maize field in Luri County of Jubek State.

Speaking during the visit, Kiir pledged to put more effort in 2020 to fight perennial hunger in the country.

“Next year I will engage more in crops production so that our people benefit from agriculture,” Kiir said.

Kiir, who was accompanied by the First Lady Mary Ayen Mayardit and First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, urged the peasants and commercial farmers to embark on agriculture to enhance the economy.

He described agriculture as “interesting activities” in South Sudan because of the fertile land.

“People who are not doing anything in agriculture should also do this. If I can do it and some of my colleagues like Taban Deng Gai why don’t you also do it? We want everybody to embark on agriculture,” Kiir said.

Among the crops being harvested at the President’s farm in Luri include sorghum, beans, rice and maize.

The President said there was need for the government to diversify the oil money to boost agricultural production in the country.

“We don’t have to depend only on the oil revenue as source of income but engage more in the agricultural mechanism that can diversify our economy,” Kiir stressed.