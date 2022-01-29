Hunger in South Sudan

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

These days, the report given to South Sudan has a negative impact on the country. On Monday, the report released was that South Sudan is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. Yesterday, another report was released saying that South Sudan is one of the hungriest countries in the world. All those reports had given a bad name to the country and the leadership. First of all, let us analyze the roots of hunger in the country.

One of them could be caused due to severe conflicts in the country, which made people unable to cultivate and get food for themselves. Or the issue of insecurity made people not cultivate and produce enough food for consumption. The lack of an agricultural master plan in the country had brought poor production of food. The Ministry of Agriculture is supposed to work hard and make sure that its Ministry produces enough food in all parts of the country.

Several people cultivated crops in their respective states, animals (cows} destroyed the farms. Otherwise, people in rural areas should supply food to the urban people. Floods in other parts of the country made people unstable in their places. Moving from one place to another had made people not cultivate and have enough food for their daily bread.

Nevertheless, a lack of stability in the country for long periods would cause hunger. For the country to recover from hunger, needs a lot of effort to be exerted. Those who caused insecurity in the country would come home. Those two reports produced this week made the country look failed in leadership. Meaning there is no control over money and not enough food for people to survive on. It would drive leads to a certain level, and would make people reflect on the report that was released saying that the “top leadership resigned because they failed to lead people in the country.”

If the government cannot provide basic needs to the people, it is already a failure. The other reason for the country to be considered failed is having a lot of problems, a lack of understanding and cooperation among people.

Let leaders evaluate their work and change the policies of the country towards development.

May God bless us all.