Humanitarian trucks delivering aid to Yambio stuck in Ibba

By Baraka John

About twenty humanitarian trucks delivering aids to the victims of conflict in Tombura and Yambio got stuck between Yambioand Ibba County due to heavy rainfall in the area causing the section of the road impassable for both aids and commercial trucks to proceed to their intended destination.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the State Minister for roads and Bridges, Anna Tuna Richard said that some of the aid and commercial trucks drivers had spent more than five days on the road waiting for the road to dry up to enable them proceed.

Mohammed Yusuf, one of the truck drivers confirmed that they had spent five days along the road.

“We have been here for the last five days, we cannot move because our trucks have got stuck in the mud as you can see. We are waiting until the road gets dry, but unfortunately the rain keeps on raining, we don’t know when we shall leave,” said Mohammed Yusuf, one of the truck drivers.

He added that lack of equipment at the Ministry to rehabilitate bad sections of highways linking Juba to the State capital was another challenge because the prices of essential goods such as soap, salt, maize flour and rice continued to riseup high due to poor road in the State.