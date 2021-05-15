jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, May 15th, 2021
HomeNewsHumanitarian female worker shot dead on duty
News

Humanitarian female worker shot dead on duty

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By James Atem Kuir

Unidentified armed assailants shot dead a humanitarian female worker belonging to Cordaid, an international relief and development organization, in Budi County, Eastern Equatoria State.

Clara Amono, a specialist in Reproductive Health was traveling from the state headquarters, Torit to another location when gunmen opened fire on a fleet of vehicles ofCordaid and Save the Children, wounding her and another unnamed driver, between Chukudum and Camp 15 area.

A 40 years old Ugandan national (Ms. Amono) has been working in the country for 10 year according to an online news publisher. She later succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

Paul AliandroLotok, Press Secretary in the office ofGovernorLobong condemned the violence and said the government has since dispatched security forces to the scene to establish the whereabouts of the attackers.

“We condemned the attack in the strongest term possible. The area in the recent past witnessed an increase in criminal activities by some rowdy youth but the government is in the scene trying to establish and follow the footprints of these criminals,” he said.

Mr. Lotok added that, “the government has sent message across to the villages around the area to ensure that they share information with the government to hold these criminals accountable.”

In late March, 15 people were gunned down by unknown attackers in the same location of Camp 15, Budi County. Seven other people were also wounded in that deadly attack.

Ms.Amono is the first aid worker killed in the country this year. a Media report put about nine aid workers were killed last year.

Cordaid’s CEO, KeesZevenbergen condemned the incident in a statement published on the agency website.

“Cordaid condemns the violence that resulted in the death of our colleague in South Sudan,” the statement reads. And added that, “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones of the deceased.”

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, has also condemned the killing of the aid worker and called on the government to strengthen law enforcement along these roads.

“I am shocked by this violent act,” said Alain Noudéhou, Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan.

You Might Also Like

News

Four killed,15 wounded in Cueibet

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok At least four people have been killed and 15 wounded in an intra-communal revenged in Cueibet County of Lakes State on Thursday. Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Police Chief Inspector of Cueibet County Machar Muorwel urged the State government to send reinforcement forces to the area so as to curb insecurity before it become rampant. “We don't have enough forces. My message is for the government to send reinforcement forces to rescue the situation,” Col. “Now, the total number of people who have died between Ayiel...
News

Muslims appeal for peace in the country

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bakindo Stephen Muslims in Maridi County of Western Equatoria state during celebrate Eid el Fitir Mubarak at the freedom square which ended with call for permeate  peace in the country. Speaking during the celebration a leader of Muslims community in Maridi county, Imam Mohamed Adam Yusufsaid, “We are happy with the Christians and county authority for having celebrated Eid together but we call on to the government to bring permeate peace in this beautiful nation.” “Today we are celebrating but our brothers in the other part of this nation...
error: Content is protected !!