Humanitarian female worker shot dead on duty

By James Atem Kuir

Unidentified armed assailants shot dead a humanitarian female worker belonging to Cordaid, an international relief and development organization, in Budi County, Eastern Equatoria State.

Clara Amono, a specialist in Reproductive Health was traveling from the state headquarters, Torit to another location when gunmen opened fire on a fleet of vehicles ofCordaid and Save the Children, wounding her and another unnamed driver, between Chukudum and Camp 15 area.

A 40 years old Ugandan national (Ms. Amono) has been working in the country for 10 year according to an online news publisher. She later succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

Paul AliandroLotok, Press Secretary in the office ofGovernorLobong condemned the violence and said the government has since dispatched security forces to the scene to establish the whereabouts of the attackers.

“We condemned the attack in the strongest term possible. The area in the recent past witnessed an increase in criminal activities by some rowdy youth but the government is in the scene trying to establish and follow the footprints of these criminals,” he said.

Mr. Lotok added that, “the government has sent message across to the villages around the area to ensure that they share information with the government to hold these criminals accountable.”

In late March, 15 people were gunned down by unknown attackers in the same location of Camp 15, Budi County. Seven other people were also wounded in that deadly attack.

Ms.Amono is the first aid worker killed in the country this year. a Media report put about nine aid workers were killed last year.

Cordaid’s CEO, KeesZevenbergen condemned the incident in a statement published on the agency website.

“Cordaid condemns the violence that resulted in the death of our colleague in South Sudan,” the statement reads. And added that, “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones of the deceased.”

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, has also condemned the killing of the aid worker and called on the government to strengthen law enforcement along these roads.

“I am shocked by this violent act,” said Alain Noudéhou, Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan.