HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION WANTS MORE

By Ngor Khot Garang [Guest]

A few days ago, members of human rights made it to Juba to discuss what they called necessary steps needed to implement transitional justice. I don’t want to say that the right team has been sipping from an endless sea of slumber or that they have missed the right target but one thing is for certain, you cannot laugh and cry at the same time. One must do the certain task at a given time and that is where progress is harnessed.

Wait, there is something so interesting here. The human rights commission is a very gigantic body that has the power and mandate to ensure that perpetrators of violence are traced and brought to justice. But it seems that the body has another subtle way of addressing pressing issues of concern.

This country has seen enough of its wrecks and the box has always been left empty. The team came with many things in mind to resolve and I don’t understand if the continued wave of inter-communal fighting is one of those resolutions. One would not be wrong if he asks where this body has been for all this while.

There is no doubt, clouds have always been darkening and days have been long. The human rights commission has the whole government in its hands and they have all the mandates to make it work for the well beings of the people not for their self-interest. There is a point of discussion here and it is very interesting.

In an article dated 8th, 02, 2022 run by this paper. There was this shocking headline, “United Nations Human rights team in Juba to discuss justice”. Let us take the whole text out and bring injustice. What is wrong with justice? Sick and in a hospital bed? Of course, the justice system is flat down on its belly and a lot of fingers have been pointed towards the UN human rights questions.

In fact, this is not just a visit, it is a boon or bonanza combined. If this assignment was meant to bring justice or to restore the justice system, then it would be right to say that it is a way of feeding the parties involved with a lot of money. From the time it started, it has been one problem after the other, and victims of human right violations have always been left with questions they cannot find answers to. This time, the team must not grab the situation by the tail, they have to grab it by the horns.