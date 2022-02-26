Human Rights Commission evaluates mandate ahead of its renewal

By John Agok

The South Sudan Human Rights Commission (SSHRC) under its Mother Umbrella South Sudan Human Rights Defender Network (SSHRDN) convened a two-day quarterly meeting yesterday in Juba, in a bid to evaluate its mandate and pave a strategy ahead of the renewal of mandate in Geneva according to UN Security Council resolution 46/23.

SSHRDN composed about hybrid panel discussion on the role of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan. The panelists passed resolutions and recommendations which await extension of mandate prior its implementation.

Speaking to Juba Monitor,the acting Chairperson of SSHRDNNyuol Justin revealed the optimism to implement recommendations and Human Rights Defenders will continue to engage the stakeholders and three pillars of government incognizant to promote and protect human rights in the Country.

“We will do capacity building and protect Human Rights by engaging stakeholders and three pillars of the government. This would enable our government to remove from stage four-under UN Security Council.

“There is a need to engage jobless youths to disengage them from committing crimes and violence in the society as youths constitute 72% in the Country”, he noted.

SSHRDN Secretariat, Coordinator James Bidal highlighted thematic areas the network coordinates activities of protection, capacity building, and training in risk management among the staff of Human Rights Defenders Network.

“We are a Network that gives capacity building, protection through risk management, training analysis, Digital Security Mechanism, and mentorship exchange visit among Human Rights Defenders”, he said.

The commission’s mandate is to determine and report the facts and circumstances to collect and preserve evidence of, and clarify responsibility for alleged gross violations and related crimes , including sexual and gender-based violence and ethnic violence , with view to ending impunity and providing accountability.

UN Human Rights Experts warn of increased political violence and polarization in said at conclusion visit to the Country.