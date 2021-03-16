HOW WISDOM COOLED A SITUATION

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

When l met this young man, l had only one thing to do to him. I had to console him and talk some words of wisdom into his head as an elder. The young man was so annoyed and frustrated with what he termed as nagging by his parents to be of good example, like so and so, and go out and make money “big money”. He did not know what to do and asked himself why his parents were so hard on him while they were age mate to “Dongote” and that was all they could talk and talk. He wanted to run away from home because he did not have the magic of making big money, he wanted to remain simple and make good life with his acquired professional skills but out there, jobs of his nature were not available or forthcoming, he could not be able to make the kind of money his parent wanted out of him. His thought brought back memory of a Nigerian movie where this little girl, Success wanted her father to buy for her a present. The father told her that he was broke and could not afford to buy her any present. After nagging and exchanging words, Success took the courage and asked her father how old he was. And he answered he was 26 years old. The talk goes. Success you are 26 and broke. No father, let me tell you brokenness ends at 24 year after that you are poor. The father could not take it anymore and took off after her running. My narration of these two examples indicates how some parents can drive their children to nuts. They expect the un-expectable. They make their children end up with uncalled for stresses which could hamper the lives of the children. As parents we should be tolerant and let children choose what they would want their future to be, let them form their own avenue and arena to operate from as long as it does not peg them against the law. It is difficult to dictate to the youth what should be their doings in the future. You can only help them direct that while still young and manageable. But now you must sit together and come to an agreement without forcing a situation. Some minds will differ but the truth is that, right now and with the current generation, you cannot push them to do what you want willingly unless through discussion and dialogue. The current high tech youth want it their ways and the old should be there to guide them to follow the right path. With jobs not available in the world market, the youth have to be nurtured into good adulthood to take the mantle from the current crop of elders. Without proper approach the youth may end up being nothing but ineffective lot that could not be relied on. So my fellow parents we have to give our young ones a point to take off from but not by dictating to them what to do.