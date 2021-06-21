How to prevent situations from crises

By Emmanuel Loro William

There are many steps a company, organization, or institution needs to take or have in place to expectantly prevent a crisis, quickly close the crisis, or meet the crisis as a challenge and create an optimistic opportunity.

Anticipate and have a plan, anticipate every possible crisis and ask for every possible incident and scenario that can be envisaged. Organize a crisis management and communication team, and then create a detailed plan to communicate and be in a position to control the message to the media and all stakeholders.

Respond immediately, when a crisis strikes, respond immediately. Have the spokesperson prepared and ready to go. Follow the steps outlined in the crisis communication plan and put the team into action. The first few hours are most important in establishing credibility and building public trust and believability. Do not stonewall. Be responsive to the media and inform the people who need to be kept informed, especially employees, shareholders, vendors and customers.

Eliminate “No comment” from your vocabulary. One way or the other, the media will get information, but it may be inaccurate and the sources unreliable. In a crisis, perception is stronger than reality and emotion stronger than fact. When those responsible do not communicate, the crisis still gets played out in the media and possibly even later in court.

The communication plan should do for all potential situations, and in many cases, a news release can already be prepared for media distribution. For example, if a crisis team believes the company may be a target for a labor strike, a news release can be prepared, approved by all concerned and put on the shelf for future use. One former client faced a situation where the two top officers traveled frequently, and might not be reachable for a quick response to the media. Having a pre-approved news release would allow the company to quickly respond until the top executive could be reached.

If there is potential of litigation, either as a plaintiff or defendant, have detailed fact sheets and background materials prepared and ready to release to the media when needed.

Use the company’s website as one of the important information vehicles and have someone assigned to keep it constantly updated.

Do not over talk, just the opposite of stonewalling, do not over talk or release information without having all of the facts. Never speculate on what may or may not be happening. Be sure to analyze each situation for its newsworthiness. Some information may not warrant media attention.

You don’t have to answer every question. Just because a question is asked doesn’t mean you have to answer, but you should have some kind of response. In any crisis, there are questions that you simply cannot or should not answer. Hypothetical questions, proprietary questions and speculative questions should be politely turned away. The spokesperson needs to be trained and reminded that he cannot be expected to know the answer to every question asked. But never withhold information that should be disclosed.

Always tell the truth, never lie or deceive the media or public with misinformation. “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.” It is all right to say “I don’t know” if you don’t have the facts. The media and public will respect you for that, and know that you are telling the truth. Never speculate.

Accept responsibility,if there is a problem, admit it. Be accountable and accept responsibility.

A company’s liability issues may need to be resolved with the attorneys involved but winning in the court of public opinion, in the long run, is far more important that winning a decision in court. Never go into a denial mode. The media and the public will believe a spokesperson who accepts responsibility, and this is one way to build public trust.

Select the right spokespersonto determine in advance who will speak for the company in the event of a crisis. More than likely there will be several individuals who are the only ones authorized to speak for the organization during a crisis. Designate one person as the primary spokesperson and another as the backup. Additionally the company should have individuals who can serve as technical experts or advisors, such as a financial expert, engineer, or someone who can speak about a highly technical subject.

Too often the wrong person speaks publicly, and others, because of an “ego syndrome” just want to get in front of a camera. The names of those who are authorized to speak needs to be communicated to all so they understand that requests for comment by the media or anyone else must be directed to an authorized spokesperson.

Always remember that the media will seek out anyone for a soundbite, including employees at all levels, so there must be a policy in the crisis plan and everyone made aware of it regarding the official voice of the company or institution.

It is important the person be believable. This doesn’t mean being slick or polished. He or she must be someone the public will trust to tell the truth. All spokespersons must be professionally trained and completely prepared for the media. If time permits, there should be a rehearsal before any media interviews to review all anticipated questions.

Stop rumors and correct misinformation, a no-response is almost the same as implied consent. When something incorrect is printed or said, immediate action should be taken to point out the error and ask for a correction. Otherwise, the media involved will only assume that what was written or said is correct. One publication could print a damaging story with incorrect information. Another publication could assume the information was correct and refer to it in a follow up article. When repeated over and over, fiction and errors become fact.

In a matter of seconds, social media can spread misinformation or rumors around the world. This is why it is so important to have open lines of communication with all employees, customers, vendors, shareholders and friends.

You want to control your message as best as you possibly can but you can’t control what others say. The media will seek out anyone with any connection to the company or organization for information and a quote. Be sure that all authorized spokespersons have correct and current information.

Just as there are clipping services that scan newspapers and magazines for any mention of a company or organization, and services that monitor radio and television programs, there are monitoring services that can be retained that regularly the web and social media for information. Adversaries, disgruntled employees and former employees, and whistleblowers can leak confidential information, misinformation or outright lies that are republished on websites, blogs, and social media – and eventually find their way into mainstream media.

Show compassion and regret it is not against the law to show compassion, sympathy, passion and remorse for victims and their families and friends. This often is when the public relations counsel and lawyers disagree. The public relations professional wants to win in the court of public opinion, and the lawyers are concerned about potential liability and losing in a court of law.

”Expressing sorrow or concern publicly in the wake of a tragic event is understandable. “Empathy or caring is a key component of credibility. And establishing credibility must be the overriding goal of any communication. If your audience does not see you as a credible source, you won’t get your message across or be able to address people’s concerns. Empathy and caring accounts for half of a person’s credibility and is assessed in the first 30 seconds. You have to convince the listener that you are credible, believable, trustworthy, and even likeable.”

Build your reputation before a crisis never take any chance of losing your credibility with the media and public. That is why it is so very important to establish your reputation before a crisis and have credibility in the bank. Build relationships with the media so they know you are telling the truth in the face of challenges from adversaries.

The degree to which a company will get the public to believe its story will depend on the company’s reputation before a crisis.

Listen during a crisis, it is important to listen to what the public and adversaries are saying and to be sure that they, and the media, understand what you are saying. Listening is essential to communicating, negotiating, resolving conflicts and even avoiding crises. You have to be an active listener to anticipate the actions of others. However, listening is hard work. For some people, it is very difficult, but it can be learned. Listening is truly an admirable and enviable art for those who listen well.

From our earliest development years, we all are taught how to speak, read and write. No one is there to teach us how to listen. “Good leaders, effective in times of crisis, must be as keyed into their audience’s interests as their own “You will not be able to acknowledge the concerns of others if you cannot hear them. Listening must be active. This means reiterating what has been heard to be sure the message has been received.”

Remember that the less you say, the more someone else will be able to remember what you say. It is just as important for someone listening to you to fully understand your message as it is for you to understand what they are saying.

The author is The Founder and the Chairperson of Public Relations Association

of South Sudan (PRASS). The CEO of 3L -General Trading and Investment Company Ltd.

