Friday, March 11th, 2022
Editorial

HOW TO GET NOTICED BY YOUR BOSS

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

In many cases l have seen people more so, employees outdoing one another to get the attention of their bosses or superiors. It is good and bad . Good if it is a healthy outdoing for the growth of the institution one represents and bad if it is for personal glory which does not add value to the institution. There are those whose intentions are just to derail the good program and progress and later blame it on their fellow colleagues. This is a far-fetched method which is outdated and which does not and cannot survive in the present world. We must start living into reality of life and adopt the current changes in the society. It is not how you dress but what comes out of your head in that brain which will make you relevant to the currents, but more elaborate is how do you get noticed by senior leadership without going over your boss’ head? One way to show how serious you are is to invest time outside of the office in learning skills that will help you grow and contribute to the company. This could mean taking courses that support the work you are doing, or reading texts in the areas you want to master. Senior leadership notices those who work collaboratively — so you should also be thoughtful in your interactions with others. Whether you are giving a presentation, working on a group project, or having a difficult conversation with your boss, it’s important to know your audience and prepare how you will communicate with them in advance. Finally, don’t be afraid to raise your hand and ask to participate in opportunities that could help you grow. I believe and of the opinion that some of the mentioned approaches to making one noticed positively could help one achieve his or her goals, young or old. The problem of chest-thumping should not be applied in the current technology setup. We must agree that changes must be given a chance and that they come at a cost. Some people would want to remain stagnant in their present position not embracing changes and thinking that they will forever be there not. Those who said learning is a continuous process must be accepted globally. One who “knows it all knows nothing” and must continue learning. This world will be better if and when people accept that they do not know it all and yearn to learn from others because no one is an island which also reminded me of a book l read many years back titled “The Rich Also Cry” telling it as it should be that we are all the same because wealth will remain in this world when that time comes and one will only go in that six feet reserved for the purpose. It is pointless to try to outdo others for personal gain instead of collective benefit. Try to understand the world and you will find out that there are a lot one is yet to learn and understand.

