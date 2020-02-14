How Islamic Relief health services re-established joy to displaced people living in Bagari and Basia.

By: Ochan Joram David Silvio

Sustained health and nutrition services by Islamic Relief are providing relief to conflict affected communities in Wau and Kapoeta. These aservices are targeting people who are in a serious humanitarian crisis after being cut off from basic services due to conflict in the two areas.

In twelve months, there has been a significant access to medical services for roughly 16,500 Internally Displaced People (IDP) in Bagari and Basia. Other key health activities include the provision of maternal health services and nutrition.

The right to the highest standard of health is essential for every human being regardless of their race, gender, and religion, political or even social status. This right is being guided by international humanitarian laws and standards, which enable equitable access to health service for all.

In line with internationally recognized health standards, Islamic Relief has been providing health and nutrition services to thousands of people trapped by conflict in Ngisa, Taban, Akuyo, Ngedi, Gaitan, Mboro, all in Bagari and Basia.

The Swedish funded South Sudan Integrated Emergency Project (SIEP II) is addressing basic needs through health and Nutrition services, food security, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). Cecilia Diako Juli is a widow and an internally displaced person from Nazareth in Wau. She is among the civilians who were trapped in the forest at Ngedi and is benefiting from the health services offered by Islamic Relief.

“It was at 5 pm in one day in 2016 when rumours transformed into reality. I heard the sounds of bullets and saw people running for their dear lives. It was ethnic killing targeting my Balanda people (a tribe in Wau County). The attackers didn’t give us time to collect our belongings. I only managed to pick my utensil and run towards my ancestral village in Ngedi.”

“Before Islamic Relief, we depended on tradition herbal treatment using leaves from trees such as diing ( in her balanda language) for treating diarrhoea. Access to basic medical services was at the mercy of God. We lost our husbands, friends, and relatives as they tried to gain access to Wau. I thank Islamic Relief for bringing services closer,” she explained.

Despite many challenges she is facing in the forest, Cecilia is appreciating her current social-economic status, appreciating how cheaper it is to depend on traditional local food, firewood, and others. “Our only problem is insufficient access to clean water, salt, sugar and nutritious food”, she said.

Currently Islamic Relief health and nutrition sector is providing services in serveral counties, including Athienpole, Pachaweng, Narus, Bargari, Basilia, Mboro, Gaitan, Akuyo, Ngedi and others.