How Covid-19 influence marriage

By Emelda Siama John

General Andrea Dominic Safiri

South Sudan closed learning institutions in mid-March as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the corona virus, but the continued shutdown of schools risked the school-going girls as it exposed them to marriages and unintended pregnancies.

According to Mama Christine Tartiso, marriage has changed from the previous years,in the past if you want to marry, the groom would write an introductory letter with 200 or 250 SSP and for those who are poor they would pay 50-70pounds.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everything has changed to worst, grooms may write introductory letters to their in-laws with 250,000 to500,000 SSP, but when it comes to dowry, the parents of the bride may demand from the groom1.5M SSP as school fee. Total dowry may go up to 10 million especially for ladies who are educated.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has caused marriage so many headwinds; including economic shocks, school closures and interruptions in services. It is well known, for example, that the economic constraint can lead to marriage as a way to relieve financial pressure on a family,” Christine said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is profoundly affecting every day’s life of everyone including students, and even grown-up people, their physical and mental health, their education, and the economic circumstances of their families and communities. Changes like the increase of marriage dowry up to a value of 10 million plus will make more girls to be at risk of becoming brides as a result of the pandemic.

“It has forced many girls to dropout from schools, the evidence is also clear that education is a protective factor against child marriage, thus, school closures such as those triggered by COVID-19 may in effect push girls towards marriage since school is no longer an option. The disruption of ‘non-essential’ services including reproductive health services has a direct impact on teenage pregnancy and subsequently on marriage,” she added.

Meanwhile Gen. Andrea Dominic from Western Bahr El Ghazal stressed that Covid-19 has really affected the future of many people all over the world and especially in South Sudan because we are now almost completing 2years without studying that’s why most of the girlsget involved in early marriages and pregnancies because they have enough time to move up and down.

“While the actual number of people that have been married since the beginning of the crisis is unknown, pre-COVID data can be used to predict the impact of the pandemic on marriage in the near future, the effects of educational disruption, economic shocks and programmer efficacy on this harmful practice”, said Dominic.

He reveals that when you came to the side of girls who are at school,many of them are at risk of becoming child brides during this pandemic,and it’s very difficult to fight child marriage in South Sudan. There is already a sharp rise in teenage pregnancies.

“But during the time of studying, they will not get enough time to move around the town, especially South Sudan you get many girls get early pregnancy and some run away from the houses because they have free time to move,” he said.

“The way of paying dowry change from generation to generation,from the early age it’s different from the current situation but it’s not increasing so much, especially from my center Ballanda tribe in Western Bahr el Ghazal, the parents do prepare their son a girl to marryfrom the first day that she was born, but nowadays things have changed”.

Dominic narrated that “our main problem is the cultures because many people look at girls as a source of wealth, and negative cultures towards girls’ education, South Sudan’s legal marital age is 18 but the Country has for long grappled with high rates of early and forced marriage. About 52 percent of girls in the country are married before their 18thbirthday and nine percent marry before clocking 15 years and many girls go under illegal marriage, not official marriage”.

“According to many South Sudanese cultural practices, it is a taboo for a girl to conceive while she is still living in her parents’ home. In the event that it happens, her parents marry her off to the defiler,” he said.

“But reaching to the term of paying dowry many homes charge differently, independents on the situation especially when the girl is Educated and also on different families, some will pay higher because they are rich, but some families which are very poor and may pay the little they have.In the earlier age, the bride first pays hoes, and they exchanged it based on the traditional norms of marriage in the community,” he added.

Johnson Opocho from Eastern EquatoriaState narrated that the COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating many of the complex factors that drive child marriage while simultaneously disrupting the work of the many organizations working at a community level around South Sudan to end the practice.

In Lotuko tribe, there’s no increment of dowry but it depends from village to village, others pay 15 cows,20 cows and others pay dowry in terms of goats and sheep, and it’s not fixed but Toposa pay their dowry more than that based on the cultural norms of the tribe.

“In early age,Lotuko pay their dowry not in terms of money or cows,but the groom will bring hoes, arrows and others at the in-law’s home and the groom will work at thein-law’s home for four years then the fifth year,the in-laws will hand over the bride to the groom officially,” Opocho said.

Peter Deng from Jonglei State said in terms of paying dowry based on your understanding with your in-laws,some families charge their dowry differentlyespecially when the girl is beautiful and educated.

“The girl will be forced by the parents to marry a person whom she doesn’t love but has many cows, in his tribe rich people may pay more than 30 cows according to what they have compared to the poor people,but the number of cows that they pay is not fixed, it varies,” Mr. Deng said.

Kakule Celina Peter from Central Equatorial State revealed that the Covid-19 crisis could lead to more pregnancies and also force families to marry off their daughters to escape responsibility. The prolonged shutdown would interrupt the education of over one million children in the country.

Ms. Celina said that the partial lockdown in South Sudan has temporarily made it difficult to Control people at home and some of them don’t listen to their parents.

“According to our cultural and traditional norms in the community, paying of dowry or introduction to brides in-lawsdepend with family backgrounds for what she shows from other families.When the boy and a girl get married, the groom will give 12 cows, 12 goats and 6 goats and there’s something call (mukun, or nimeri)it appears like leopard skin then (bongo na Pele) the clothe that she tied during the time she was born, this is what Bari do, but now everyone is charging according to what they want, not fixed”, Celina said.