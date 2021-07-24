How Centenary of Loa Parish be celebrated

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

According to the story published in the newspaper yesterday that Loa Parish is going to celebrate its centenary on 15th of August, 2021 in Loa Parish. The celebration is about the growth of faith in the Diocese of Torit for the periods of 100 years which is not easy. Means Catholic Church is one of the Churches that had grown in faith. How are they going to celebrate Centenary with the issue of insecurity in Loa Parish, is the concern of people in Madi areas.

People living in Loa and other areas in Madi Land were displaced in the neighboring countries due to insecurity situation in the areas, especially during the conflict in 2016, when the security guards of President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr. Riek Machar had conflict at J1. All citizens living in Madi areas left their homes and become displaced. With this centenary celebration I don’t know how it is going to be, I hope government is going to provide security to the people.

During the above-mentioned year, Loa Parish has become a place for soldier’s resident, all houses of Fathers, Sisters, schools, Dispensary and others were destroyed the roofs of the houses were removed by soldiers. All houses near the parish were no longer there. Where the Christians are going to sleep and the place is bush. May be with the celebration they might have clean area surrounding the church but not all the areas within Loa residential. Madi areas as a whole were still having problems of insecurity. The soldiers living there had occupied houses of people. If the owners want to come back, where are they going to live?

However, it is the responsibility of the government to take away those soldiers with their families in a peaceful manner. If the citizens of Loa areas are there, the Centenary celebration would be celebrated in colorful way. In 2018 – 2019, Catholic Archdiocese of Juba had celebrated Centenary, which was one hundred years of faith;the celebration was opened on the First of November 2018 and ended on the First November 2019. The main Celebrant was late Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro. It was a wonderful celebration, had strengthened the faith of Christians under Archdiocese of Juba.

May God bless us all.