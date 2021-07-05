How and Why Great South Sudan Run was born

We live in a world where what we do count and live with us for a long time even after our departure from the face of the earth. It is good to be remembered for doing well to the human race without choosing colour and creed. After seeing the situation at that time in the country, one man searched his soul and see what he could do to the general population and which could help reduce the suffering then. Mr. Teka Ayesheshim came up with the idea of organizing a run that would raise funds to help fight hunger which was then looming in almost every part of the country. Thus Great South Sudan Run was born in 2017.

Great South Sudan Run Association is an initiative of Mr. Ayesheshim Teka, an Ethiopian National Businessman in South Sudan and Philanthropist who has been and still is contributing in the construction of schools, health facilities, promoting peace building and other sectors in the country and who has been granted an Honorary South Sudanese Citizenship as onetime mass sporting event in 2017 as a onetime event to raise funds for famine stricken South Sudanese.

Shortly after the event, appreciating and seeing the impact the event as a neutral means of bringing people of all walks of life regardless of their social status in one forum, the public call and demand for conducting a similar event at least once every year became enormously compelling. The pioneer and initiator, to honor the public call and demand, establish the Great South Sudan Run as legal entity.

Accordingly, Great South Sudan Run Association was born on September 22, 2017 as a legal entity in South Sudan. The Association is run and managed by a 7 voluntary Founding Members comprising 5 South Sudanese and 2 Ethiopian nationals with a Chairmanship of the initiator and sole financier of the annual events.

Between 2017 and now, the Association has conducted a total of four (4) annual events with a participation of world over renown athletes from Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, the Sudan and the State of Eritrea gradually expanding to include Somalia, Tanzania, Djibouti, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Following its registration as Great South Sudan Run Association, they conducted a total of four (4) successive events.

During all its annual events, the Association picks one key national challenge or burning national issues to use as its main theme or slogan to raise public awareness towards lessening the negativity of those particular challenges leading towards their positive directions to speed up peaceful national development.

Accordingly, the following were picked and used as main themes or slogans.

1. In 2017 Great South Sudan Run used “Fundraising to Fight Famine and Poverty” as a focus and center of its main theme or slogan with a participation of world renowned athletes from Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda. This event was presided over by H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit and attended by the Speakers of both National Assembly and Speaker of Council of States, the entire Government Officials, Members of the Diplomatic Community among others.

The event was able to generate and raise millions of South Sudanese Pounds and United State Dollars that made it possible to purchase and distribute food commodities for 2,600 vulnerable and needy South Sudanese families for three (3) months period.

2. In 2018 where the country was still in the middle of civil war the Association was able to bring in the renown athletes from the same 3 countries and conduct its 2nd event by picking “Running for Peace, Reconciliation and Healing” as its inspirational and encouragement to choose peace over conflict or war. This event was presided over by the Vice President, and attended by the Speakers of both National Assembly and Speaker of Council of States, the entire Government Officials, Members of the Diplomatic Community among others.

3. In 2019 and during the 3rd event after the warring parties had signed the Revitalized Peace Agreement, the Association expanded the number of participant athletes by inviting athletes and delegates from State of Eritrea and the Sudan to join their South Sudanese host athletes, the Ethiopian, Kenyan and Ugandan athletes and we picked “Thanksgiving Race for Restoring Peace, Unity and Love” and conducted the annual event.

This event was jointly presided over by H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit and H.E. DR. Mulatu the Former President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia as invited Guest of Honor and attended by the Speakers of both National Assembly and Speaker of Council of States, the entire Government Officials, Members of the Diplomatic Community among others.

4. The 2020 and 4th event was planned in a very special way by expanding the number of participants by inviting the entire IGAD member countries’ athletes under the theme of “Yes, for Peace, Yes We Can Build Our Nation” an event that was marred and disrupted by the emergence of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

This event was presided over by H.E. Madam Rebecca Nyandeng Vice President and members of council of Ministers, and Members of the Diplomatic Community among others.

5. With the anticipation and hope that the Covid-19 Pandemic to give its way for normal life activities restoration, the 5th annual event preparation had started immediately after the completion of the preceding 2020 event under the theme of “Run for Better Future of South Sudan” and was scheduled to take place on Saturday April 10, 2021.

With this in mind, all the logistical preparations including the production and importation of all the necessary materials was done ahead of time and in place.

With regard to participant athletes, due to still the presence of the Pandemic, the 2021 event completion is planned to be among South Sudanese Athletes drawn from all the ten (10) South Sudan States and the three (3) Special Administrative Areas.

However, again due to the surge of the Pandemic particularly during event conducting planned time, the plan could not take place as scheduled. It has to be differed for another opportune time when the Pandemic surge slows down.

By God’s grace, the obstacle has given the Association the opportunity to hold its 5th annual event in a very special way this time round on July 9, 2021 on the Country’s 10th Independence Anniversary Day.