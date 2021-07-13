HOUSE-MPs to register before first sitting

By Nema Juma

The office of the Clerk to the Reconstituted National Legislative Assembly yesterday announced the registration of all members to the R-TNLA starting today at the parliament premises, however the first sitting will subsequently be announced accordingly.

In the document extended to Juba Monitor, it stated that the registration would start from 10:00am to 5:00pm on working days.

“The date for the first sitting shall subsequently be announced accordingly,” said in the public announcement

Earlier, President Salva Kiir reconstituted the National Legislative Assembly, one day after he dissolved the 400-members of the parliament in accordance with the revitalized peace agreement.

The new parliament would now accommodate 550 members, including additional lawmakers from the formerly warring parties of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Government (SPLM-IG), the SPLM-In Opposition (SPLM-IO), the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), Other Opposition Parties (OPP), and Former Detainees.

The former transitional government nominated 332 members, the SPLM-IO nominated 128, the SSOA got 50, the OPP got 30, and the Former Detainees nominated 10.