Host, IDPs promise to coexist in Mangalla

By James Atem Kuir

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and their host community in Mangalla Payam, Juba County, Central Equatoria State, have agreed to promote social coexistence among themselves.

The residents made a promise during a community dialogue on conflict and trauma healing approach among different ethnicities.

“It has built trust and confidence among the displaced persons and the host community here in Mangalla. As a result, we are opened to discussing differences together and suggesting joint actions for past disputes,” said James Mayen Manyuon, a Chief from Twic East Community during the meeting.

“Otherwise, the communities were empowered to resolve their differences in more peaceful ways rather than violent approaches,” he added.

The dialogue was conducted by Christian Agency for Peace and Development (CAPaD), funded by USAID through Democracy International -Success Program.

After the chiefs’ engagement, Mr. Manyuon said the leaders were able to identify negative issues that affect relations and agreed to always resolve them amicably.

“I can testify that the leaders would bridge a gap of conflict issues that affect our togetherness as IDPs and the host communities” he added.

According to the Chief, there was a need to build more peaceful communities across the country.

The dialogue was attended by IDPs and Host community youth leaders, women leaders and church leaders respectively.

Mr. Samson Wani Kenyi, Bari community youth leader in Mangalla emphasized the need to forge peaceful coexistence among the different communities living in Mangalla.

He further stressed that if all the leaders who participated in the dialogue commit to the resolution, it would eventually lead to reduction of ethnic differences that often bring conflict among the people there.

Due to severe floods in Jonglei State last year, thousands of people were displaced from their home and sought shelter in Mangalla, Central Equatoria state.

Community leaders reported that recent months have seen some disagreements developed into potential conflict between the IDPs and the host communities in Mangalla, over limited water points (such as boreholes), limited health facilities, mistrust and fear of land grabbing and cutting down of trees that may result into deforestation.

In order to try to mitigate developing communal feuds in Mangalla Payam, Mr. Kuch Maluk, CApad Project Officer, said the agency took the initiative to organize dialogue on conflict and trauma healing as a roadmap to reviving relations among these communities.

“We felt that there was a need to build trauma free and peaceful communities through engaging with local stakeholders,” he said.

The issues discussed were land grapping, cattle and goat thefts, unnecessary cutting down of tress with heavy machine in the bushes of Mangalla Payam without the knowledge of native authorities and sharing of the limited boreholes and health facilities.

As the result of the dialogue, the community leaders of both host and IDPs came up with resolutions that they agreed and signed after the dialogue to resolve the issues at hand.