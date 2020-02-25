Hopes of signed Peace

By: Akol Arop Akol

The peace which we were all thinking and singing about has finally been come. It is not a surprise because there is time for everything and everything under the sun can get a suitable solution.

It was prophesized that South Sudan would enter a new chapter and a new year, a chapter of change in which stories of happiness would be written and a year which people would forget their woes.

The 2020 in the history will also be told as a unique year when our leaders accepted their political interests and differences and finally signed the peace deal.

Musicians have been singing saying that peace would come and we never knew when changes would come until today, our hopes are restored. We hope this agreement was signed in letter and spirit, with a commitment to work together and refrain from fighting again. It is another chapter for the civilians to have understanding of what causes conflict and how they should not be part of political confusion and destruction.

As being the common people to be blindfolded, they must be vigilant such that when there is any political misunderstanding where politicians use civilians to fight if their interests using money influence or bribe they must reject and mind their own business. Their involvement in the conflicts only fuel more suffering as they are the victims.

In absence of peace, there was insecurity putting people’s lives in fear, anytime they knew they would be attacked by either mob gangsters that operate without being caught and investigated or armed unknown gunmen.

They also kept worrying about what they would do for a living as most of the job-providing companies; other institutions collapsed or could not employ many youth. There was fear of getting diseases without proper checkup and treatment because the economic crisis has made things go higher every day.

A time for the hopeless to feel more courage, strength and strong wills for a good future to start. Time has come to stop doubting peace, if it is signed let it last forever and our next generations shall come and get a peaceful country built for them.

When conflicts erupted and continue escalating to other States and corners of the country, many lives were lost both by attack-killings or diseases and hunger.

The past had gone, and a new day is here for the People of South Sudan to see how far they have gone or taken aback to the suffering.

21 years in the bush were for a meaningful liberation which resulted into achievement of the Nation. But the war fought after the independence has no better definition, it is only described that it happened because of this or that and it was caused by X and Y.

We are not therefore going back, let us move ahead. The country our grandfathers and mothers dreamed of is not yet built. It is then our choice to fulfill the remaining phase of liberation from discrimination, ethnic division, literacy, poverty and inequality in opportunities and sharing of public resources for the development.

We are asking our leaders, did you sign the peace with all your hearts? Have you forgiven one another? Have you promised and swore before God that you will end the conflict?

Even if there is misunderstanding, shall we all educate and forgive one another. Let them swallow their pride and stop mindset of showing who they are and what they have.

Politics need qualities like humility, generosity, and creativity which make it possible for people rely on you without being disappointed later. Time has come for our dear leaders to wipe the tears of their people who have cried, suffered and lost hope many times. Let this peace bring changes.