Holy Rosary parish wins over musical competition

By Emelda Siama John

The Holy Parish over the weekend won a certificate of the best song of St. Josephine Bakhita in musical competition between 7 parishes, which included Holy Rosary, St. Kizito, Holy Trinity, St. Joseph, Mary Queen, St. joseph the worker in Lirya, St. Francis of Assisi and AIC plus the other three churches who were preoccupied that day in Saint Joseph parish.

This competition happened during the celebration of 16 Anniversary of Radio Bakhita, the voice of voiceless which was established in 2006, which serves as a platform to promote communication for peace and governance in Saint Joseph during weekend.

The Archbishop of catholic Archdiocese of Juba Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla said that the youth should remained united so that they maintain the activities of the church in unity and love

“no one is poor of not to give, all of us are rich in front of God, and the intervention of Radio have to enrich the life of people,” he said.

“The spirit of togetherness, humanity as a journalists in all media houses you, should not report nonsense, you have to be very responsible, honesty, accurate in whatever that you write in Facebook or titer is true so that people will learned from you,” Ameyu said.

Meanwhile the Bishop of AIC Arcangelo Ladu said that youth are the hope for peace, hope for development, hope for progress, hope in spirituality and hope in every things that are good because you have the energy and the future ahead of you.

“Come my children listen to me, I will teach you the fear of the world, whoever of you loves life’s and desire to see very good grace, keep your tongue from evils, your lips from telling lies, turn from evil and do good seeks peace and persuaded it, these according to the book of Samuel 33: 11-14-plus,” Ladu noted.

He revealed said that whoever want to live along life should keep his or her tongue, you must be very careful about your tongue, because its will bring to you good things and will cause you fire, listen to yourself before you say anything.

“Led your tongue pronounces good, let your tongue speak sweet things, teach somebody in love, but keep your tongue from evils and your lips from telling lies,” he said.

He narrated that don’t copy the behaviors of a bad person, live a good life, you should understand who you are, if you are a child of God you must to reconcile with one another.

“We are blessed with 73% of young people leaders of today and leaders of tomorrow, let help them in peace making rather than war making, let help them in productive material rather than destructive,” he added.

However the Managing Director of radio Bakhita, Josephine Achiro said that, they are operating today because of you, you need to support your radio, community radio is supposed to be supported by the community.

“Radio Bakhita is the radio at the service of the people and of the world, it’s the voice of the church, that envisioning a participatory to inform, reconciled, and a just society, the second things is the unity of youth in the church, there should be that connection, and all the youth must have that one unity and one love,” Achiro said.