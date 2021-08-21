HOLD HANDS TOGETHER TO OVERCOME SORROW

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

The farewell prayers for the two slain Catholic Sisters touched my heart and l wanted to blame those who did this heinous act of killing unarmed innocent children of God who had just celebrated the Centenary of Loa Church and were on their way back to Juba bravely full of joy before the unexpected happened. It was a sad fare thee well by faithful, friends and families. I was on the verge of making a decision to revenge but the inner me told me that God had seen everything and would revenge in good time. This brought back my memories of how the killing saddened President Salva Kiir who threatened to pull out of the Rome talks if the situation did not improve. But l prayed that he should not carry out the threat having stood all types of waves for so long during and after the search for peace. I know him as a man with kind heart who had accommodated all the bad and the good but still wanted to see a united and peaceful Nation. I wanted to tell him that despite what had happened, he was the father of the Nation who must remain focused to bind the bad and the good together. He is a peace advocate who would want to see all parts of the country enjoy the same. It is agreed that the Juba-Nimule Highway and the surrounding parts have had their side of the security laps. Fingers are pointing at certain rebellious group. These issues should be collectively handled with right information coming from the people on the ground to help security organs deal with the thugs who are killing and terrorizing the innocents along this road. The killing of the nun was like a turning point which brought flood of so many memories back in the open. This begs for only one question to be answered. Who are these unknown gunmen? They live among the people and eat with them in the backyards. It is for this that collective approach is needed. Somehow, others may not be ready to identify their kith and kin who are carrying out these acts. But remember it is just a matter of time before they pounce on you when the ropes are tied tight around their necks by the hunters, the security organs. For now, the memories of the two sisters are still fresh in the minds of people. It is as if their demise will cleanse the notorious ambushes along these road. But more important, we should all pray for peace to prevail and support the leadership in restoring peace and security by reporting bad and suspected elements among us. It will save you and the country from perpetrated insecurity. As we say farewell to the nuns, let their innocent blood turn and wipe the tears which have been flowing over their death at the hands of unknown gunmen.