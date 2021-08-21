jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 21st, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialHOLD HANDS TOGETHER TO OVERCOME SORROW
Editorial

HOLD HANDS TOGETHER TO OVERCOME SORROW

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

The farewell prayers for the two slain Catholic Sisters touched my heart and l wanted to blame those who did this heinous act of killing unarmed innocent children of God who had just celebrated the Centenary of Loa Church and were on their way back to Juba bravely full of joy before the unexpected happened. It was a sad fare thee well by faithful, friends and families. I was on the verge of making a decision to revenge but the inner me told me that God had seen everything and would revenge in good time. This brought back my memories of how the killing saddened President Salva Kiir who threatened to pull out of the Rome talks if the situation did not improve. But l prayed that he should not carry out the threat having stood all types of waves for so long during and after the search for peace. I know him as a man with kind heart who had accommodated all the bad and the good but still wanted to see a united and peaceful Nation. I wanted to tell him that despite what had happened, he was the father of the Nation who must remain focused to bind the bad and the good together. He is a peace advocate who would want to see all parts of the country enjoy the same. It is agreed that the Juba-Nimule Highway and the surrounding parts have had their side of the security laps. Fingers are pointing at certain rebellious group. These issues should be collectively handled with right information coming from the people on the ground to help security organs deal with the thugs who are killing and terrorizing the innocents along this road. The killing of the nun was like a turning point which brought flood of so many memories back in the open. This begs for only one question to be answered. Who are these unknown gunmen? They live among the people and eat with them in the backyards. It is for this that collective approach is needed. Somehow, others may not be ready to identify their kith and kin who are carrying out these acts. But remember it is just a matter of time before they pounce on you when the ropes are tied tight around their necks by the hunters, the security organs. For now, the memories of the two sisters are still fresh in the minds of people. It is as if their demise will cleanse the notorious ambushes along these road. But more important, we should all pray for peace to prevail and support the leadership in restoring peace and security by reporting bad and suspected elements among us. It will save you and the country from perpetrated insecurity. As we say farewell to the nuns, let their innocent blood turn and wipe the tears which have been flowing over their death at the hands of unknown gunmen.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

THE SPLIT IN SPLM-IO IS NOT HEALTHY FOR PEACE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
With one of the top agenda for the visiting Sudanese Prime Minister, Hamdok being the split in the SPLM-IO, there must be all reasons to believe that neighbouring means well and want lasting peace to prevail in the country and the whole region. It is now up to the warring parties within SPLM-IO to reason up and come to terms that war or splitting will not help but to further divide people through tribal and warlords’ line. The parties should consider and live within the reality with full knowledge of...
Editorial

GIVE IN WHEN NECESSARY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo When we were growing up, we were told that a coward lives to fight another day. Our elders told us that when you are surrounded by a large number of your age-mates roaring to fight you, just give in and let them believe that you are coward. But if it happened that you meet one of them later you can then squarea ball and challenge him in the absences of his group. Then and only then will you know who the real winner...
Editorial

PARLIAMENT SHOULD START WORK

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It is slightly over two weeks since majority members of parliament took oath of their offices. The remaining did not take oath because of the mix-up and misunderstanding within their own political parties. The purpose and expectation of the citizens and for that matter the larger population was and still remain effective service delivery by members of the August House. This has not come near and the waiting is causing untold toil on the public. There are a number of national issues that are pending and which need the legislators...
error: Content is protected !!