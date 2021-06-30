Historical, it took him 40 years of academic thirst to achieve degree

By John Agok

Juba Monitor had an encounter with 66-year-old man who has just graduated from the University of Juba 40 years after he enrolled at the at the same institution.

Kuol Ayuen Kuot graduated on 19 June 2021, with a second-class honor in Bachelor of Education in Geography and History. This is his first bachelor degree.

He was among the 1,756 students who graduated from different colleges and faculties at the University of Juba; among them are 1,452 males and 304 females.

Kuol, who hailed from Jonglei State, was first admitted to the university in 1981, before the Sudan civil war broke out.

He left when he was in his third-year as a student of Juba University in 1984 and joined the liberation struggle. He later on re-enrolled at the same university in 2017 and graduated as the 23rdbatch, he would have graduated as the fourth batch during his time, if Civil War would have not interrupted their studies.

Qn: When did you join the school?

Ans:I started my school in Bor in a place called Malek in 1964. I did my first and second year at the University of Juba before the students from the North and South fought at the campus. This led to a one-year suspension of the second-year students. Following the closure of the school, I joined the SPLA movement and went to the frontline.

Qn: How was your experience in the bush?

Ans:During the civil war, I was shot in my arm and the mouth, losing some of my teeth. Despite all the obstacles, I didn’t lose my focus and the dream of accomplishing what wehad started.

Qn: Why is it important for you to have education despite your age now?

Ans:I think it is very important for one to fulfil what one has started. It was my interest to finish what I had started.

In 2017, I got readmitted at the University of Juba where I was able to continue with my bachelors from 3rd year where I stopped. Now I graduated but need to advance in mastering my Bachelors.

Qn: Who are your mentors and what could be your challenges in both life and academy?

Ans:With over 30 years of being out of school, I encountered some challenges during my past and on seeing some of my colleagues, army generals attain their masters in academic journey, I decided going back to school.

During our time, we were referred to a particular book in the library. Where you get your notes and write them on. I recalled that very difficult moment and we know I have seen differences come with technology. But with this new system, whereby you get your research material on the internet gave me a hard time.

The beginning was very difficult, but I eventually copedup with it and I was able to finish.

Qn: What is your inspiration Message to all old and younger generations?

Ans:As someone who has seen behaviours of both generations – the old and younger, I call on the young people to be ambitious and remain focused in their academic pursuits.

I would love young people to respect the university, use it for their development and that of the nation.

In addition to that, I am reminding the lecturers on their important role at the Universityty.

I finally urge the leadership of this country that university of Juba is the mother of our higher learning institutions and it needs support from the leadership.