Thursday, May 20th, 2021
His Majesty King David Oyalala II in Juba

By Nema Juma

His Majesty King David Oyalala II arrived in Juba yesterday forthe handover ceremony on transfer of power from the current Monyemajii to the new generation that will rule for the next 22 years.

According to reports, the King is expected to meet with theOtuho Maya kingdom community to brief them on official handing over ceremony on transfer of power from the current Monyemiji to the new generation which will be ruling for the next 22 years.

The king will also be having several meetings with representatives of various villages of Maya Kingdom, H.E Dr. James Wani Igga the Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, the Governor of Central Equatorial State, the Leadership of the Youth and women, the leadership of Monyemiji supreme council and many others.

 He would also pay a courtesy visit to the house of the Minister of National Security Obutu Mamur mete and later have dinner with Otuha leaders and elders. 

