HIGH MOOD OF WELCOMING NAIVASHA PEACE

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

I was in high mood and geared up to go to the airport to welcome home the peace delegations who have been in and out of Rome, Nairobi, Naivasha and Juba to seek and mentor peace with the lockout group. My purpose was to go there and congratulate them for a job well done at least signs of total peace was in the offing and there was going to be lasting peace when the group comes and join the unity government. I was impressed by the government team under the chair of Dr. BarnabaMarial Benjamin who has been in the move from one place to another leading the talks with the group. His efforts demonstrated his patriotism and commitment to peace for the whole country. This may be the reason why the leadership gave him this mandate to bring to round table the voices of thedissenting group in the fold and in persons. It has been the wish of the majority that the past should be allowed to hunt the future. This is why the country has stood its ground to collectively bring peace and stability to the citizens. It should be time of walking forward to development of all areas with minimum supervision. The walk to form the national unity government and the formation of states machineries should be enough pointers of where the country has come from and where it would wish to be in the global map. What we do in the name of action to one another should be what would only bring us together in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere. It is the only way we can beat our enemies and eternal interests which brought all these to us and which resulted in brother standing against a brother and sister standing against a sister. Time to heal wounds should start with the service delivery to the rural folks by the states which should be in the forefront of ensuring security and peace prevails in their back-yards. I have talked about peace far too long. It is time to actualize it and let the citizens be free and off the hook of worries and uncertainty. I am happy that the lockout groups have seen the brotherly and sisterly sense and wisdom to understand that all they could do was to join hands and steer the affairs of the country together to prosperity. Nothing is better than waking up to reality and to understand that no one could walk and succeed alone. We all need one another. The country is waiting to see how children will wake up and go to good schools, how expectant mothers will be attended to in good hospitals, how food security would be ensured and above all among others how each one will have shelter above his/her head. It is not an easy job to be done by one person, but a job that requires collective participation of goodwill from all of us.