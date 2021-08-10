High Court resumes work after 3 months closure in Bor

By Deng Ghai Deng

The High Court in the Jonglei State capital, Bor, have resumed work after its closure in May when the Judge traveled to Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State for Special Mobile Court Case.

All the residents welcomed the resumption yesterday, saying they would then have their grievances settled.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the President of the High Court in Jonglei State, Justice John Yel Aleu said that the operations had just started and would continue to resolve the cases which had accumulated during his absence.

“I have just arrived and I understand that the cases have accumulated during my absence but thanks God I am safely back,” Aleu said.

Bol Deng Bol, a civil society activist in Bor, welcomed the resumption, saying the absence of court hearings over the past months created conflicts among some residents because there had been no justice for the offended.

The activist said he was in February convicted of defamation by a local court in Bor, an act he said contradicted Article 289, Penal Code 2008.

“Some lawbreakers have used the closure of the High Court to commit crimes. Local courts have been the only courts operating. They only follow customary laws. This has created problems in Bor. I was convicted, and fined 50,000 SSP by a local court for defamation,” he said.