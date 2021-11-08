HEAVY-Trucks ordered to move at night

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) has ordered heavy trucks to shift their movement to night only in order to minimize heavy traffic flow in the heart of the Juba city, Deputy Spokesperson of police Brig.Gen. James DakKarlo revealed to Juba Monitor yesterday.

Karlo also said that they would write to traffic police to put the order into effect as soon as possible.

Juba municipality had been experiencing heavy road congestion due to lack of feeder roads which could alternate the flow which could enable heavy trucks and small cars to compete along narrow roads within the town.

Some South Sudanese and motorists had severally protested about the traffic jams which impacted the movement of the citizens’ lives negatively and waste passengers’ by delaying on their appointment or work.

On phone call interviewKarlosaid that they would put in place the law and order that would help to minimize the current road jams which was currently being experienced on daily basis and affected most of the people.

“These big trucks are not supposed to move at the day time because they cause inconveniences especially big trucks which are carrying loads along the road, we will raise it to the traffic police and it will come out as an order,” Karlosai

He did not elaborated on the directive but said more details about the policies and plan to thwart the jams within the town would be unfolded today.