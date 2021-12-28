HEAVY CLASHES-Resume between FVP Dr. Machar and Gen. Gatwech forces

By Yiep Joseph

Fresh Clashes eruptedon Sundayin Magenis, Upper Nile, and continued into Monday between the Sudan People’s Liberation Army In Opposition (SPLA-IO) forces under First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Tenyand those allied to the Kitgwang Faction ledby General Simon Gatwech Dual.

Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel, SPLM/A-IO Spokesperson allied to FVP Dr. Machar confirmed fighting started on Sunday, December 26, 2021 and resumed on Monday and accused the Kitgwang group of initiating the clashes.

“We have been attacked by the Kitgwang Faction but we do not know how intensive the war is at the moment. We are still waiting for clarification from the ground at the moment they are still fighting, the fighting is still ongoing,

“We have been attacked11 miles from our main base andI am trying to get the details from the field but the fighting is still ongoing,” Col. Lam added.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the Kitgwang Faction for comments were not successful by press time.

The parties have not mentioned any casualty but unconfirmed reports suggest that as many as 50 people could have perishedin the violence which has continue to erupt in the border town of Magenis since August when General Simon Gatwech Dual, former chief of staff of SPLA-IO forces deposed Dr Macharin what came to be knownas the Kitgwang Declaration on August 4, 2021.

The renewed clashes come on the backdrop of the ongoing screening of53 unified forces in the training centers across the countryin preparation fortheir graduation as part of the security arrangements stipulated in the 2018 Addis Ababa peace accord.

“Some of our current political elites are really demonstrating to us that they smile when they cause harm on the lives of innocent civilians in the name of political power control. This deadly game between SPLA-IO and Kitgwang faction of General Gatwech must stop by observing the ceasefire and embrace dialogue for sorting out political difference,” lamented Activist Edmund Yakani.

Edmund Yakani the executive director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) strongly urged the conflicting parties to stop their “selfishness and objectiveless deadly violence” among the innocent communities of Upper Nile State.

He stated the Magenis fighting pose threat to peace and stability in Upper Nile State and the whole country.

“The leadership of both conflicting parties should take primary responsibility of ceasing fighting and embrace dialogue. Some months back both parties accepted to cease fighting and enter into dialogue but recently violence is the method of expressing opinion towards opponent and it is bad and disturbing,” he said.

He added that the violent in Upper Nile clearly shown that the leaders use violent to meet their personal interest.

“Now it is clearly that some of our political elites strongly believed in the use of violence as a tool of political power control for meeting their personal or group of individuals interest, because all forms of armed violence is seriously causing harm on the population. Secondly, we are now convinced that the path for peaceful society is very far as long as the political attitudes of believing on the use of violence is not abolish among some of our political elites”Yakani stressed.

He urged the peace partners to get involved and resolve the violent in order to save lives of the suffering people of Upper Nile state.