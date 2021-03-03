Health workers test positive for Covid-19

By Mabor Riak Magok

Four (4) health workers at Rumbek health Institute Hospital have tested positive for novel Covid-19 last week making a total of 38 positive cases in the State with one death.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, the Medical Director of Rumbek Hospital, Dr. Bol Amukpiu who also testedpositive for the virus with his spouse said the number of health workers confirmed included nurses and students from the Health Science Institute.

Doctor Barnaba Amukpiu said since he testedpositive for the virus, he has been taking antibiotics to treat the disease.

Abraham Laat Makuek theActing Chairperson of Rapid Response Team for coronavirus in Rumbek Hospital said the total accumulative positive cases in the state has so far climbed to thirty-eight (38) people including four health workers out of 100 samples test conducted last week.

He said the hospital has run out of machine testing cartridge.

“There are three coronavirus testing machines operating in Lakes State. One machine is in Yirol hospital, Mapuordit Hospital and the other is in Rumbek Hospital they are all operational. Only lack of cartridge,” Mr. Makuek said.

Doctor Peter Dor who is in charge of isolation room in Rumbek State hospital said the health workers who contracted the virus are in normal condition.

“We have given them self –isolation to stay home for 14-days to finish treatment before they resume work. Nobody from those who have contracted coronavirus is coming to Rumbek Hospital for work,” Dr. Dor said.