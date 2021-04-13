Health workers shutdown Covid-19 centre

By Deng Ghai Deng

Health workers at the Covid-19 Critical Care Center in Bor have closed the facility protesting against their unpaid arrears.

The 34 medical specialists told Juba Monitor that they were contracted by the French Non-profit organization known as Medicos Del Mundosor MDM through Bor hospital administration in July last year.

John Alier Kur, a clinical officer said the administrators at Bor hospital and their partner MDM had dishonored the agreement by failing to pay them incentives for the past two months.

Kur said they had laid down their tools until their grievances were addressed.

“We closed the center because we didn’t agree with MDM- Medicos Del Mundos which is the agency supporting the center. We complained to the MDM but it is not responding to our complaints. The center will remain closed until our grievances are met according to our will.It will be up to the hospital to see into if it is good for the center to remain closed,”Kur said.

Another protester Michael Lem Khor said he too laid down his tools for the same reasons.

“Working in the Covid-19 care center such as in Bor is riskyas you know coronavirus is a deadly contagious virus,” he said.

Doctor Bol Chaw the medical Director for Bor state hospital said he was surprised and choked by the decision of the health workers to close the center as the action could increase theCovid-19 infectious rate.

Chaw said the health workers were first contracted for 6 months to run the facility which came to an end on 15th of January.

He said the hospital administration and the health workers then entered into another verbal agreement to continue working and be paid when the hospital gets funds. Chaw said.

“It’s not good for the center to be closed because if we get the COVID-19 cases, we will not be able to diagnose them. They will be mixed with other patients and the infectious rate will go up. We know that it’s their right to be paid but there is limit of the resources. We don’t have the funds and MDM doesn’t have the funds,”Mr. Chaw said.

Chaw insisted that the health workers were paid all the previous months’ incentives except for the month of March this year. He urged the protesting health workers to resume their work and save lives as their grievances would be addressed amicably.