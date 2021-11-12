Health workers received delayed incentives in Bor

By Jacob Bol Mayar

Health care workers at Bor State hospital on Tuesday start receiving their incentives of September after staffs threatened to lay down their tools down due to retarded incentives last month.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, The Deputy Chairperson of Staff’s Unions, John Anyieth Malaak confirmed that the staffs at Bor State hospital have started receiving their incentives of September from UNICEF through their implementing agent MDM as promise by the governor of Jonglei State during their meeting early last month.

“the incentive of October remained unpaid and still not known who is going to pay the month of October because the rumors stated that the UNICEF is still looking for the implementing agent and he added the government of Jonglei state and the health partners to consider paying the incentives of the remaining month quickly so that the things canrun smoothly”

He added that Bor State hospital is facing numerous challenges like shortage of medication and sometime partners are asked to buy medication in clinics.

Meanwhile, Chot Kueth Kulong, the Director General at Bor State hospital said that last week UNICEF through MDM made a call to Ministry confirming that incentives were in the account of MDM and now the payment of the staff was taking place and the incentives of the October was being addressed because the UNICEF is hiring another implementing agent which is going to be Care International.

“The ministry of health has made a request to their health partners to assist the ministry with essential drugs as the hospital wait for their delivery of medication”. he added

He added that he urged the staff at Bor state Hospital to be patient as the ministry of health was working on their incentives of October.

Last month, the staff at Bor state Hospital threaten to lay down their tools if their two months’ incentives were not paid and the governor of Jonglei state made a promise to staff to return to work.