Health workers at Bor hospital receive October incentive

By Jacob Bol Mayar

The Staffs at Bor State hospital and Primary Health Care Centers started receiving their delayed incentives of October through Eco Bank agent after they threatened to lay down their tools recently.

Last week, the health workers threatened to halt offering services in the healthcare facilities in Bor after the promise by the governor and Ministry of Health failed to pay the incentives of October.

Ajak Garang Akec, the Department of Medical officer at Bor State Hospital told Juba Monitor that the issues of incentives was not only affecting the Bor State hospital.

“PublicHealthcarewere not operating due to delayed incentives of two months, but now the health workers had received their incentives so work is going on as normal. UNICEF contracted Eco Bank Agent who has started the paying of incentive for October and Eco Bank was contracted only to pay the incentive of October and Care will take over as the implementing agent for UNICEF,” said Ajak.

He added the period that the health workers threatened to lay down their tools did not witnessed any loss of life as some measures were put in place to help people.

Chot Kueth, the Director General at Bor State Hospital said that the incentives for November would be paid by Care International as UNICEF was in discussion with Care International to take over the three counties and after the final agreement, Care International would be the next Implementing agent for UNICEF.

“The incentive for Twic East Primary Health Care Center is still pending and should receive their incentive as soon as possible,” said Kueth.

On 28th October last month, the staffs at Bor State Hospital threatened to lay down their tools after their incentives of two months delayed.