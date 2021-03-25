Health officials start Nutrition and De-worming campaign

By Hassan Arun

Yei County health department in partnership with ACROSS on Tuesday started a four-day vitamin A and de-worming campaign.

The campaign which targets children from one to five years old will cover all the Payams of Yei, Otogo, Mugo, Lasu and Tore respectively.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, Director for Yei County Health Department, Michael Lugala Nicholas, says the campaign was disrupted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

He mentioned that some rural areas, including Lata, Kularima and Cenema will not be reached because of insecurity.

“We have a campaign for vitamin A and de-worming. This campaign was planned to be in February 2021 but due to the Covid-19 issues, there were challenges that is why it is extended to this day. The campaign is targeting children from one to five years. The campaign will be for four days starting today and ends on Friday,” he said.

Mr.Lugala called for collective responsibility to make sure that all the targeted group of children are vaccinated.

The medical officer says vitamin A vaccine protects children’s sight and the de-worming protects them against worms.

“My worry is that in some communities, when it comes to times of campaigns, it is only left to women but as parents we should all be concerned, we need to make sure all the children are immunised because this is important for the target group. The importance of this vitamin A is that it supports or increase immunity of the child and it also protects the eyes and gives sight. Then de-worming, you know our environment is not all that good. So, by this to protect and prevent them from the worms, we need to de-worm, “adds the county director.

The four-day campaign which started on Tuesday is expected to conclude on Friday.