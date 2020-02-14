jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, February 14th, 2020
News

Health officials off to India for special training

Indian Ambassador S D Moorthy has issued tickets and visa to 4 South Sudanese health officials to attend a course on “Public Health and Community Care” at the Lovely Professional University in Punjab in India. The officials are from the Ministry of Health, University of Juba and Jubek Civil Defence Services. The course is a fully sponsored programme by the Government of India.

The officials thanked Indian Embassy for selecting them to get trained in Public Health and Community Care at a well-known institute in India. They felt the course would be highly helpful to them to improve their skills in their respective fields of work and teaching. Since India has advanced health care facilities, this course would be beneficial to South Sudan as stated by Indian Ambassador S D Moorthy.  India is helping South Sudan in the fields of Education, Health and Agriculture by imparting capacity building courses to the officials of national and state governments.

