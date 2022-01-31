Health officials call on public to get vaccinated

By Atimaku Joan

Health officials have urged those who have not been vaccinated to get their jabs in more than 300 vaccination centers across the country.

Director-General for Preventive Health Services and Acting COVID-19Incident Manager Dr. John Rumunuin a news conference yesterday, pointed out that vaccines are available in more than 300 health facilities and communities throughout the country.

“Being vaccinated against COVID-l9 is the best method of protection against the serious complications that can be caused by the coronavirus. Over the last two months, South Sudan has become well-resourced with COVID-l9vaccines and vaccinations are being administered throughout the country. I, therefore, ask all of you to please seek to be vaccinated against this disease for the health protection and well-being of Our citizens, our family members and our own communities,” said Rumunu.

The Incident Manager strongly encouraged all adults to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus to avoid severe infection.

He asked the citizens, especially those from 50years and above as well as those with morbidities such as high blood pressure, diabetes or other chronic illnesses to take their jabs to protect them against serious illness from the disease.

The official also stated the current rate of infection was being observed to see whether the current partial lockdown could be lifted.

He stated that the recent increase in infections globally and in South Sudan due to the Omicron variant highlighted the continued importance that all citizens should adhere to key public health measures which include putting on a face mask that covers the nose and mouth, washing hands frequently, keeping Social distancing and avoiding crowded areas and social gatherings so as to prevent transmission of the pandemic.

Last week, a total of 91 positive cases of Covid19 have been confirmed out of 4070 tested in the country with Central Equatoria taking the lead with the highest number of 45 people testing positive.

Among the 91, 34 were male, 11 female, and 46 were of unknown gender with 38 being citizens, 12 foreigners, and 41 cases of unknown nationality.